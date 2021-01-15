|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Goldman Sachs looks for deals to boost Marcus, Reuters

Friday 15 January 2021 14:40 CET | News

Reuters has cited sources stating that Goldman Sachs is considering acquisitions to improve its consumer banking unit Marcus, after slowing loan and deposit growth in 2020 amid pandemic.

Goldman management has put a high bar for any deal to be large and transformational, the sources cautioned. One of the sources said the bank had M&A bankers crunching numbers on ‘different ideas’. Digital banking is one area of interest. The pandemic has strengthened management’s belief that online activity will be central to future growth within the industry and branches will continue to have a diminished role, the source said, according to Reuters.

As a result, executives are ruling out any deals that involve acquiring branches. Digital businesses that bring in new customers or unique technologies would be attractive to the bank, the source said. When inquired by Reuters, Goldman Sachs declined to comment.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Goldman Sachs, Marcus, consumer banking, loan, deposit, pandemic, bank, M&A, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like