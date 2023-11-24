Funding Circle partners with Atom Bank

Through this lending partnership, Funding Circle and Atom Bank intend to support SMEs through the iteration of the Government-backed Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS) provided by Funding Circle, with its objective being to enhance access to finance for SMEs. Atom Bank is a returning investor in the Funding Circle platform. According to the information detailed in the press release, this collaboration is the third one between the two organisations and brings the bank’s total lending with the platform to approximately GBP 800 million.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions