Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Froda partners with Visa and Checkout.com

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:39 CET | News

Sweden-based Froda has announced its partnership with Visa and Checkout.com in order to enable Visa Direct for embedded business loans payouts.

The solution is set to introduce improved push-payment functionality for business lending, which will enable efficient and secure payouts and repayments for companies and firms across the region of Europe. 

Following this partnership, Froda will use Visa’s infrastructure in order to deliver secure and fast methods of payouts for business loans. With the needed access to Visa Direct, Froda will be enabled to further streamline the lending procedure in order to provide an optimised experience across markets, as well as to give banks, neobanks, fintechs, and financial institutions the possibility to provide financing services with reliable funds processing. 

Checkout.com will provide access to Visa Direct and the Visa Token Service. Through the use of tokens, end-to-end payments will be processed without the need for manual entry of card details or financial data. This possibility optimises the overall client experience by offering easy and secure card usage. 

Sweden-based Froda has announced its partnership with Visa and Checkout.com in order to enable Visa Direct for embedded business loans payouts.

More information on the partnership

Visa Direct was designed to utilise push payment functionality where the funds are transferred between accounts in a direct manner, through the extensive card network of Visa. By leveraging an automated real-time credit assessment procedure, Froda will be able to deliver instant loan approval as well. 

Through the use of Visa Direct, the company is set to be enabled to send real-time loan disbursement in order to reduce the time for application payout as well. At the same time, Visa’s tool makes it possible for connected collaborators and partners to scale their financing offerings without the need to implement a new suite of direct debit solutions. 

The access to Visa Direct is offered to Froda Embedded for partners that are providers of the Visa Business Cards.

Froda and Visa’s past partnerships

Sweden-based fintech Froda announced its collaboration with digital challenger bank Lunar and the multinational payment card solutions corporation Visa in order to launch its card-based embedded lending service for small businesses that are based in Denmark.

The launch of Froda’s embedded lending tool followed a successful test period, with the aim set on improving the manner in which Danish small companies access financing and secure the needed capital to drive development in a fast and safe way. 

Earlier in February 2023, Froda, Lunar, and Visa partnered to deliver a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) lending service in order to improve the manner in which firms and businesses access financing for their development plans. 

The product was developed to leverage push-payment functionality for financing and aimed to decrease transaction times to seconds instead of months. Froda was set to deliver the service as an API-based white-label solution in collaboration with multiple Visa business card issuers. SMEs were enabled to apply for business loans straight from their card provider. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banking, embedded finance, online banking, digital banking, mobile banking, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Checkout.com, Froda, Visa
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Checkout.com

|

Froda

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on Checkout.com and other articles related to Checkout.com in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like