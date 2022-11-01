Subscribe
News

Form3 receives EUR 23 mln in funding

Tuesday 1 November 2022 14:12 CET | News

UK-based cloud payment technology provider Form3 has secured a EUR 23 mln venture debt facility destined towards the company’s expansion.

 

The venture debt funding provided by Atempo Growth, which counts among its LPs the European Investment Bank, Santander, and the British Business Bank, will enable Form3 to explore acquisitions, launch into new markets, and support new product growth.

Form3 has secured a EUR 23 mln venture debt facility destined towards the company's expansion.

Expanding cloud payments technology

Form3’s officials commented that the current environment is presenting them with new opportunities, both in terms of new markets and potential acquisitions. The Atempo facility will enable them to accelerate growth and continue to offer cloud payments solutions to banks.

Form3’s API-based cloud technology solutions are used by financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Bank and Nationwide Building Society to deliver mission-critical payments.

Investors from Atempo said they we’re happy to be supporting the growth of a company such as Form3. This investment will further support Form3’s journey to provide best-in-class solutions for the world’s biggest financial institutions.

Previous fundings for Form3

Form3’s previous founding round was secured in September 2021 and counted USD 160 million. The fundraising was led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and included participation from existing investors. According to the official press release, Form3 is expected to move into new markets, including the US, where it is in advanced conversations with several banks.

More details about Form3 

Form3 designs, builds, and runs technology that supports the future of payments. Founded In 2016, Form3 set out to innovate payment processing and disrupt the traditional payment infrastructure model, with an always on, cloud-native, Payments-as-a-Service platform. The company’s services are trusted by banks and fastest-growing fintechs to handle their payments architecture.


