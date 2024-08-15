Flexys partners Moneyhub for Open Banking integration

The collaboration is designed to integrate Open Banking capabilities into Flexys's cloud-based software, potentially altering the way collections are managed.
Flexys's software leverages real-time data and automation to assist collections professionals in increasing efficiency and improving collection outcomes. The partnership with Moneyhub will add Open Banking technology to Flexys's platform, enhancing the software's capabilities by providing additional insights and streamlining processes for both professionals and their customers.
The integration of Moneyhub's solutions is expected to bring several benefits to Flexys's platform, including improved financial visibility for decision-making, more efficient payment processes, enhanced customer engagement through personalized payment plans, and reduced operational costs for collections teams.
Open Banking technology contributes to more accurate financial assessments by offering immediate access to up-to-date data, which can lead to faster and more tailored payment plans for customers. This approach aims to increase repayment success rates while minimizing the risk of defaults by aligning payment solutions with customers' financial situations.
The partnership marks a move toward modernizing the collections industry, combining Flexys's expertise in collections management with Moneyhub's Open Banking technology. This collaboration is anticipated to create a more efficient and customer-focused collections process.
Flexys develops software aimed at improving and automating debt management and collection, providing real-time tools and data to lenders, helping them manage financial, regulatory, and reputational risks. Moneyhub, on the other hand, is a company focused on data, intelligence, and payments, offering software for Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data applications. Their platform supports data aggregation, insights, notifications, and payment systems, enabling clients to create personalized digital experiences and services.
UK-based payment specialist Acquired.com has also recently partnered with Flexys to enhance the debt collection payment experience.
Flexys aims to improve efficiency for its clients by utilizing automation and digitization. The software offers a real-time platform with 24/7 digital customer self-service, allowing collections professionals to manage their processes more effectively. Acquired.com, which focuses on providing businesses with advanced payment infrastructure and technology, supports Flexys by helping them streamline and optimize the entire payment lifecycle.
