Fintech Juni raises another USD 52 mln in Series A

Thursday 14 October 2021 14:51 CET | News

Sweden-based fintech Juni has secured USD 52 million in a funding round led by EQT Ventures, with participation from FJ labs and other existing investors.

This funding adds to the USD 21 million already raised from a Series-A round in late June 2021. This boosts Juni’s Series A round to USD 73 million and takes the total funding to date to USD 76 million. EQT Ventures joins Partners of DST Global, Felix Capital and Cherry Ventures in backing Juni.

The company will use the funds to triple the number of its employees and launch an integrated credit line product to their users. As part of Juni’s mission to help ecommerce businesses grow faster and starting with an initial roll-out in the UK, customers will be able to access short-term credit. This new offering could give entrepreneurs better visibility and control over their cash flow.

The follow-on investment from EQT Ventures will allow Juni to build their product entirely in-house. This means that Juni will be able to provide a customer-centric offering, tailored for ecommerce businesses to access short-term credit.

More: Link


Keywords: funding, fintech, digitalisation, ecommerce
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Sweden
