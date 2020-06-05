Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Financial robo-adviser Wealthfront adds new features

Friday 5 June 2020 11:59 CET | News

US-based robo-adviser Wealthfront has announced new features including cash accounts and debit cards.

In an email to customers the independent robo-adviser announced new cash accounts that come with routing numbers and debit cards. Furthermore , the clients can also set up direct deposit for paychecks, pay bills automatically, and access a nationwide network of 19.000 ATMs. According to Business Insider, these are the final steps in transforming Wealthfront’s investment platform into a one-stop shop that offers clients checking, investing, and savings accounts under one roof.

The most significant new feature is the direct deposit function, which is the hallmark of any fully automated cash management system. After a client’s paycheck is deposited, the Wealthfront platform automatically pays the client’s bills, tops off emergency funds, and invests the rest to meet the client’s investing goals.

The robo-adviser is gradually making features available to its existing clients and aims to open up the tools to the public at the end of June 2020. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Wealthfront, debit cards, cards, robo-adviser, paychecks, network
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like