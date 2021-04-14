|
FDATA, FinTech Australia partner for CDR rollout

Wednesday 14 April 2021 14:44 CET | News

FinTech Australia and the Australia/New Zealand chapter of Financial Data and Technology Association (FDATA) have partnered for the rollout of Australia’s Consumer Data Right (CDR) regime.

FinTech Australia is a not-for-profit membership-based industry body driving the introduction of both the CDR and Open Banking in Australia for fintechs and data intermediaries. FinTech Australia represents their members by advocating for successful outcomes that facilitate the fintech ecosystem’s growth to make Australia a leading fintech market. By partnering with FDATA, a global not-for-profit representing key financial, data, and technology participants in the Australian Open Data ecosystem, it will enable the fast track rollout and a push for critical changes to CDR to ensure greater access, benefits, and data protections for consumer and businesses alike.

FDATA is leading the campaign to deliver Open Finance worldwide in Europe, the United Kingdom, South America, North America, Australasia, India, and Africa. They have been instrumental in creating and implementing the Open Banking regime in the UK, with the country now considered the world-leader with Open Banking technology.


