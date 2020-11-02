|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

FAB fully digitises account opening process for UAE SMEs

Monday 2 November 2020 14:01 CET | News

First Abu Dhabi Bank has announced complete digitisation of account opening process for small and mid-size enterprises, SMEs, through the BASHER portal.

The Government of the UAE represented by the Department of Proactive Services - Ministry of Possibilities, MoP, launched BASHER to simplify the process of starting a business within 15 minutes without having to submit any documents or conduct any visits to a customer centre.

Basher offers a digital experience to explore the market, set up your business and obtain businesses licence and all supporting documents in simple steps allowing investors to start their business immediately. FAB has been working with the government entities over the past few months to provide solutions that complement BASHER services through virtually opening a corporate bank account within 24 hours without having to fill any forms. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: FAB, account opening, SMEs, digitalisation,
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like