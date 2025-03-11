Subscribe
ETR Digital and Calculum partner to optimise financial supply chains

Tuesday 11 March 2025 14:48 CET | News

ETR Digital, a UK tech firm focused on unlocking working capital, has partnered with US-based Calculum, an AI-driven financial analytics provider.

Calculum is a fintech company that provides data-as-a-service (DaaS) solutions, utilising advanced analytics and AI to increase financial supply chains. Its ADA Platform enables organisations to benchmark their performance against competitors, analyse supplier payment terms and sustainability metrics, and negotiate better conditions.

This collaboration aims to help corporations unlock trapped working capital and optimise cash conversion cycles through payment terms analytics and Digital Negotiable Instruments (DNIs). By integrating Calculum's AI-driven supply chain analytics platform with ETR Digital's DNI technology, corporations can evaluate and implement strategies to release working capital in an efficient and user-friendly manner.

Calculum's ADA Platform supports organisations by allowing them to benchmark their performance. This web-based platform leverages artificial intelligence to enable companies to examine their suppliers’ payment terms, cost of debt, and sustainability metrics, providing data to negotiate more advantageous agreements.

ETR Digital offers technology that produces secure, referenceable, transferable, and enforceable DNIs. This solution assists corporations in optimising their Cash Conversion Cycles by unlocking trapped working capital while fostering resilience in the supply chain.

Both corporations and financial institutions can leverage digital bills of exchange and promissory notes for growth and value creation, as these have emerged as a viable solution to eliminate persistent inefficiencies in trade and supply chain finance.

 

Other partnerships from Calculum

In March 2025, Calculum partnered with Corpay to provide its customers with access to Corpay Payments Automation. This collaboration enabled Calculum’s clients to use Corpay Payments Automation, which offered a straightforward and efficient platform for paying vendors and suppliers. Additionally, Calculum and Corpay collaborated to help businesses of all sizes to optimise payment terms, to manage spending operations, and strengthen supplier relationships.


