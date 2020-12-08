Emirates NBD launches banking app in HUAWEI AppGallery

Emirates NBD Mobile Banking offers on-the-go banking options allowing users to carry out their daily banking transactions or apply for new products from the app. New customers can open accounts instantly by scanning in their identification documents.
Existing users can carry out a variety of transactions such as sending money to friends and family using DirectRemit or mePay services, make bill payments to 30+ utility and other providers, update contact details, block lost cards, request for statements and cheque books or apply for a new loan or credit card.
The Smart Pass soft token generator within the app enables customers to authorise digital transactions using high encryption standards, offering two-factor authentication. HUAWEI AppGallery provides a safe platform for finance apps through its full-cycle security and protection system. This ensures developers are verified and all apps in the marketplace are secure and maintain the data privacy of users.
