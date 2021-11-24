|
Ecobank Mobile App available in 33 African countries

Wednesday 24 November 2021 14:42 CET | News

Pan-African banking conglomerate Ecobank has released a new version of its Ecobank mobile app that allows customers access to online banking 24/7.

The app helps clients manage their accounts, make payments, send money, pay for services, and perform other transactions across all 33 African countries where the Ecobank group is present. The novelty of the app is that it banks all payments in one user-friendly online ecosystem, meeting all clients’ needs in terms of payments.

Other features of it include opening an Xpress Account, creating and funding a virtual card, attach additional banks cards for transactions, adding banking profiles from different countries, splitting bills with other Ecobank mobile app users, and even pay merchants via QR codes.

Moreover, there is only one banking app available on Google Play store serving Ecobank clients from all African countries, making it easier for customers to link all their banking data within the ecosystem. 

