Dozen signs Open Banking partnership with Bud

The pairing of Open Banking with smart data insights provides companies with a tool kit for solving business problems.
Dozen invested in building an UX that helps their customers to save and invest more effectively, and through Bud's Open Banking platform they're turning that investment into an acquisition channel by opening up the Dozens experience to non-Dozens customers.
All users need to do is register, complete a basic KYC and connect one or more of their existing accounts (with other high street banks and investment managers) through Bud’s open banking platform. From there, they’ll be able to use Dozens budgeting and analytics tools before having to download the Dozens app and complete a full KYC. If a prospective customer then decides that they like what Dozens has to offer, the onboarding process becomes frictionless, as the KYC flow will only ask for details that are additional to those already given in the initial registration.
Existing Dozens customers will also benefit from the implementation - they'll be able to connect accounts held with other providers to their Dozens app so that when the app is working to help them save and invest more, it's working on a full picture of their financial situation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions