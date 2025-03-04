Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Dave partners with Coastal Community Bank

Tuesday 4 March 2025 07:41 CET | News

Dave has announced its partnership with Coastal Community Bank in order to grow its banking and ExtraCash products, as well as improve financial inclusion.

Following this announcement, Coastal Community Bank is expected to become a sponsor bank for Dave, including for its banking products and the ExtraCash tool. Customers and clients are set to begin the process of onboarding to Coastal Community Bank as soon as Q2 2025.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and partners in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Dave and Coastal Community Bank announce a strategic partnership.

More information on the Dave x Coastal Community Bank partnership

Dave represents a US neobank and fintech company that was developed in order to serve multiple types of everyday American customers. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide improved, secure, and efficient banking services, aimed at optimising their experience. Coastal Financial Corporation is a Washington-based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank and Arlington Olympic LLC. The institution provides BaaS solutions to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, as well as companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the use of the Bank's CCBX segment. 

Through this initiative, the strategic partnership with Coastal Community Bank and CCBX, the bank’s BaaS division, is expected to accelerate Dave’s business growth and expansion while also supporting its strategy to provide products that level the financial landscape for American customers. At the same time, Coastal Community Bank’s client-first plan, deep knowledge, expertise across credit products, banking solutions, and risk management, as well as the overall shared ambition to improve financial inclusion will enable the partnership to deliver an optimised experience to institutions and clients across the region. 


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, banking, financial institutions, financial inclusion
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Coastal Community Bank, Dave
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Coastal Community Bank

|

Dave

|
Discover all the Company news on Coastal Community Bank and other articles related to Coastal Community Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like