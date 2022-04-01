|
Credrails partners with Access Bank for the future of finance in Africa

Africa-based Access Bank has partnered with financial infrastructure startup Credrails to deliver the future of finance on the continent, according to RegTech Africa

Access Bank and Credrails will collaborate to develop Open Finance rails that will seek to improve the experience of banking customers across Africa. A seed-stage startup founded in 2020, Credrails delivers the infrastructure that connects bank, mobile money, and offline data into a single API to power the next generation of fintech solutions. The startup’s API gives developers the ability to build products with open access to data sources. In addition, its solutions promote interoperability across services, reportedly leading to faster and more affordable movement of money around Africa and beyond.

Through the partnership, Credrails enables secure Open Banking connections to Access Bank, forestalling the need for unauthorised links that could be risky for end-users. The partnership thereby equips developers with the data and support they require to launch innovative finance solutions for customers to enjoy.


