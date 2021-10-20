|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Core banking platform Pismo raises USD 108 mln Series B

Wednesday 20 October 2021 14:43 CET | News

Brazil-based cloud-native core banking platform Pismo has announced a USD 108 million Series B fundraising round, led by SoftBank, Amazon, and Accel.

The funding took place with participation from B3, Falabella Ventures, and PruVen and existing investors and Headline and Redpoint ventures. The funding will fuel the company’s global expansion and accelerate the development of technologies for banking, payments, and financial markets infrastructure, according to company officials.

Pismo has developed a cloud-native core processing platform that allows banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to launch products for cards and payments, digital banking, digital wallets, and marketplaces. In addition, it allows financial institutions to take charge of their core data and use it intelligently.

Founded in 2016 by four experienced tech entrepreneurs in Brazil, Pismo works with Banco Itaú, BTG, Cora, N26, and Falabella. The platform handles more than 4 billion API calls monthly and it hosts more than 25 million accounts which together transact more than USD 3 billion a month.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, online banking, Amazon, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like