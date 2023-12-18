Constellation partners with Pulsate

The alliance intends to grant users of Constellation Digital Banking access to Pulsate's mobile-first, customised member engagement platform. This platform simplifies the process for community financial institutions to connect with fintechs.
Pulsate's platform is designed to help users of the Constellation digital banking platform get the most out of their technology investment. It does so by driving engagement through online and mobile channels with real-time, customised, and proper communications that are delivered at the right time and place. Furthermore, it helps financial institutions strengthen their digital relationships with customers, making them the first choice for financial needs.
According to the official press release, Constellation aims to help credit unions thrive in today's digital banking environment by developing and implementing a technology vision. Referring to this partnership, Constellation also stated that credit unions must meet members where they prefer to operate, within the mobile channel, as they strive to become members’ primary banking partners.
Constellation is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider that enables credit unions to deliver customised digital banking experiences to their members. Its open development platform allows credit unions to pursue innovative fintech services at the pace of their digital strategy.
Before this partnership, the first institution to implement Constellation’s digital banking solution was Everwise, formerly known as Teachers Credit Union (TCU), a US-based credit union. In September 2023 Constellation forged a partnership with Everwise to support its transition to the digital banking experience powered by the Constellation Digital Banking platform. As part of the brand change, Everwise members were introduced to Constellation’s newly enhanced online and mobile banking experience.
