|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Commerzbank is abolishing free debit accounts

Tuesday 27 April 2021 13:55 CET | News

Germany-based Commerzbank has announced to customers that the previously-offered free debit accounts will cost EUR 4.90 per month starting 1 July 2021.

However, there will no longer be the need for a monthly minimum income payment, which was previously the case for the free debit accounts. According to Commerzbank, everything else will remain as usual. Customers do not have to change anything themselves, as the account will be automatically switched from 1 July 2021 onwards.

Commerzbank recently also lowered the limit at which new customers must pay negative interest from EUR 100,000 to EUR 50,000. From this amount, an annual custody fee of 0.5% is due. This new limit should apply from 1 August 2021. In addition to new customers, this also affects those who have been Commerzbank customers since July 2020. The banks terms and conditions were changed at this time to include a statement on the possibility of shifting negative interest.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: debit card, product upgrade, banks, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like