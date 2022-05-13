comdirect launches new social trading app hi!stocks

In the app, users can look at portfolio summaries of other investors and compare them with their own portfolio. The exchange of strategies can take place by forming groups, following other people, writing private messages, and sharing experiences. Three points are considered and reported separately for each portfolio: diversification, return, and climate friendliness. According to a comdirect representative, by being able to display the climate friendliness for each portfolio, the bank supports users in discovering green portfolios and creating green investment strategies.
The basis of the social trading platform hi!stocks is the white label solution from the Sweden-based company StockRepublic. In 2021, StockRepublic became part of comdirect’s corporate accelerator program, the ‘Startup Garage’, and the test phase of the pilot for hi!stocks started in Autumn. StockRepublic delivers the implementation in the comdirect design, while the connection takes place via comdirect’s trading interface (API to API Connection). In this way, comdirect customers can link their existing custody account in the app and trade securities directly. The majority of comdirect's investment products can be bought and sold via hi!stocks.
