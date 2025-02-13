Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

ClearBank and Capital on Tap team up to deliver a new embedded banking service

Thursday 13 February 2025 14:26 CET | News

Real-time clearing and embedded banking enabler ClearBank has entered into a collaboration with Capital on Tap, a credit card provider for small businesses. 

As part of their collaboration, ClearBank is set to deliver business savings accounts integrated directly into Capital on Tap’s existing user portal. The newly launched business savings accounts are set to be available to new and existing Capital on Tap customers. At the same time, businesses leveraging the accounts can benefit from higher interest rates on their savings and eligible deposits safeguarded by FSCS.

ClearBank and Capital on Tap team up to deliver a new embedded banking service

 

As detailed by the two organisations, customers can open a business savings account through the existing Capital on Tap portal, in turn benefiting from a simplified user experience. Through this, the two organisations aim to facilitate flexibility for depositing funds from a customer’s nominated bank account and earning daily interest, with the confidence that funds can be instantly withdrawn when they need them.

The partnership comes just a month after ClearBank teamed up with Airwallex to improve the latter’s offerings in the UK by integrating the financial institution’s agency banking solution. More specifically, Airwallex was set to gain access to virtual business accounts, GBP collections, and Confirmation of Payee (CoP) functionality. Through these additions, Airwallex was expected to further augment its services for its business customers in the region.

ClearBank and Capital on Tap’s partnership

The newly launched solution underlined ClearBank’s approach to embedded banking, allowing small businesses to optimise their financial management safely. Also, the financial institution’s business model ensures that all deposits made in the UK are held with the Bank of England.

Initially, ClearBank and Capital on Tap began discussing the solution in 2023, before agreeing on heads of terms and starting the implementation in April 2024. After the initial beta testing in October 2024, the savings accounts are currently live for Capital on Tap customers, thus making this among the most efficient embedded banking services that ClearBank introduced to the market. Now, the two organisations are in discussions regarding the development of more solutions that would further improve Capital on Tap’s offering for its SME client base.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: financial services, bank account, digital banking, SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Capital On Tap, ClearBank
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Capital On Tap

|

ClearBank

|
Discover all the Company news on Capital On Tap and other articles related to Capital On Tap in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like