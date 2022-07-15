CBN aska FIs to accept Open Banking

Open Banking is the practice of sharing financial information electronically, securely, and only under conditions that customers approve of it. It enables third party developers to build applications and services around the financial institution, particularly the banks who hold customer data.
The CBN said that banks and other financial institutions were already attuned to all the various technology changes within this space. The financial service sectors would adjust to the continued transformation of fintech space, as they had always shown resilience and preparedness to respond quickly to emerging issues, said CBN staff.
The apex bank in furtherance of its mandate for the stability of the financial system and pursuant to its role in deepening the financial system had developed the regulatory framework on Open Banking in Nigeria, which was issued in February 2021. It became expedient for the CBN to provide appropriate framework and guidelines to regulate the practice, having observed the green integration of banks and other financial institutions with innovation in financial services space, and the increased adoption of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)-based integration in the industry.
In May 2022, the CBN issued the draft of the operational guidelines for Open Banking in Nigeria to the public for comments. According to CBN staff, the framework was aimed at identifying data that might be exchanged and corresponding API services that might be implemented and used by the participants.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions