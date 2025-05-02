Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

C-One Ventures acquires Bankly

Friday 2 May 2025 11:00 CET | News

C-One Ventures, an investment firm focusing on finance and technology, has acquired the Nigerian fintech company Bankly.

 

While the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, a statement revealed that Bankly is to be merged with other fintech companies in C-One Ventures’ portfolio. Bankly’s services, talent, and licences will be integrated with the complementary offerings of other companies, including supply chain financing platform Fulcrum, payments app GetPayed, and digital bank gomoney.

C-One Ventures acquires Bankly

 

Bankly is acquired by C-One Ventures

Bankly is known as a microfinance bank that digitised informal savings and extended financial services to Nigeria’s underbanked community. Its mission was to drive financial inclusion across Nigeria, offering digital savings, payment services, and access to credit, serving over two million businesses and individuals.

The fintech raised USD 2 million in 2021 in its first funding round, backed by Vault, Plug and Play Ventures, and Rising Tide Africa. The funds supported the company in the initial expansion of its agent network, laying the groundwork for digital savings and credit services.

It also got regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate as a microfinance bank. With an extensive network nationwide, Bankly played a significant role in advancing financial inclusion and economic support for its clients, particularly in low-income and rural communities.

The integration will support C-One Ventures’ strategy of delivering connected financial products to individuals and businesses. A Bankly representative mentioned that the company made progress in digitising traditional savings systems like ajo and esusu for underserved communities, and that this acquisition will keep Bankly’s mission alive.Bankly’s acquisition is one of the mergers among African entities, including Rise’s acquisition of Hisa and Wasoko’s acquisition of MaxAB. This reflects a growing startup ecosystem in Africa. With regulatory approvals and banking licenses now under the C-One umbrella, Bankly’s technology and network are poised to scale further.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, acquisition, financial inclusion, financial services, merger
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Bankly
Countries: Nigeria
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Bankly

|
Discover all the Company news on Bankly and other articles related to Bankly in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like