News

BTG+ incorporates Feedzai AI solution

Friday 22 January 2021 13:49 CET | News

LATAM-based investment bank BTG Pactual has partnered with Feedzai to include the latter’s AI solution in the newly launched retail bank BTG+, according to Yahoo Finance.

The partnership between the two companies also includes PIX monitoring, the new instant payments system that launched on November 16, 2020. Feedzai's financial crime management platform also monitors real-time transactions that go through the new channel designed by the Central Bank of Brazil.

Artificial intelligence has proven to be an excellent ally for monitoring financial crime in digital environments, with customers now benefiting from a combination of speed and security in payments, P2P transactions, and account opening. BTG is one of the players that recognise this new technology’s value while being committed to establishing partnerships with fintech companies that offer products optimised for performance and scalability.

Feedzai belongs to the financial crime management market and works with some of the world’s largest banks and payment processors, currently protecting more than 800 million people in 190 countries.


Keywords: BTG+, Feedzai, AI, LATAM, BTG Pactual, LATAM, retail bank, investment bank, PIX, instant payments, real-time payments, Central Bank of Brazil
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Latin America
