BTG+ incorporates Feedzai AI solution

The partnership between the two companies also includes PIX monitoring, the new instant payments system that launched on November 16, 2020. Feedzai's financial crime management platform also monitors real-time transactions that go through the new channel designed by the Central Bank of Brazil.
Artificial intelligence has proven to be an excellent ally for monitoring financial crime in digital environments, with customers now benefiting from a combination of speed and security in payments, P2P transactions, and account opening. BTG is one of the players that recognise this new technology’s value while being committed to establishing partnerships with fintech companies that offer products optimised for performance and scalability.
Feedzai belongs to the financial crime management market and works with some of the world’s largest banks and payment processors, currently protecting more than 800 million people in 190 countries.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions