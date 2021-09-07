Börse Stuttgart and Stuttgart Financial launch Finance Accelerator

The initiative is funded by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Economics and is intended to help attract young fintechs to the German state of Baden-Württemberg. The initiative to strengthen the regional innovation and startup ecosystem in the financial services industry is fintogether’s first project.
As part of a three-month early phase program, 5 founding teams receive co-working areas, a range of workshops and access to mentors for advice. The program aims to give the founders tools to optimise and implement their business model. In addition, the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and Stuttgart Financial provide their network in the financial sector. Other partners in the program include the business and consulting company EY and the software groups SAP and Amazon Web Services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions