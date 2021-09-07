|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Börse Stuttgart and Stuttgart Financial launch Finance Accelerator

Tuesday 7 September 2021 14:48 CET | News

Germany-based financial institution Stuttgart Financial and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange have launched ‘fintogether - the SMART finance accelerator’.

The initiative is funded by the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Economics and is intended to help attract young fintechs to the German state of Baden-Württemberg. The initiative to strengthen the regional innovation and startup ecosystem in the financial services industry is fintogether’s first project.

As part of a three-month early phase program, 5 founding teams receive co-working areas, a range of workshops and access to mentors for advice. The program aims to give the founders tools to optimise and implement their business model. In addition, the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and Stuttgart Financial provide their network in the financial sector. Other partners in the program include the business and consulting company EY and the software groups SAP and Amazon Web Services.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, fintech, startup, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like