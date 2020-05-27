Sections
News

BNP Paribas to implement new version of Comarch Corporate Banking system

Wednesday 27 May 2020 13:53 CET | News

Poland-based Comarch has signed an agreement for the implementation and maintenance of the Comarch Corporate Banking system in BNP Paribas.

Comarch Corporate Banking includes a set of banking products and services available for enterprises of different sizes via a multi-channel platform. According to bobsguide, the bank will simultaneously develop system access via a website, using a mobile app and web-based communication.

The new version of the Comarch Corporate Banking system operates in the cloud, which enables its development, and means that it is available and monitored in terms of security.

Some elements of the new system are to be available in 2020, and a completely new ecosystem is set to go live in 2021.


Keywords: BNP Paribas, Comarch Corporate Banking, banking, banks, mobile app, cloud
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Poland
Banking & Fintech

