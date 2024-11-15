Subscribe
Bitwise acquires Ethereum staking provider Attestant Limited

Friday 15 November 2024 13:22 CET | News

Bitwise Asset Management has acquired Attestant Limited, a provider of institutional-grade Ethereum staking services.

 

Attestant, which currently manages USD 3.7 billion in staked assets, will now contribute to Bitwise’s expanding range of investment products, including non-custodial staking, exchange-traded products (ETPs), hedge funds, private funds, and separately managed account strategies. 

Attestant’s client base includes family offices, high-net-worth individuals, funds, financial institutions, exchanges, custodians, protocol foundations, and decentralised finance protocols. The firm is known for its technical expertise, and it specialises in reporting solutions for tax, audit, and compliance purposes.

 

Bitwise Asset Management has acquired Attestant Limited, a provider of institutional-grade Ethereum staking services.

 

Future plans and integration

The integration will not disrupt Attestant’s services, and the company will be rebranded under Bitwise’s new Onchain Solutions group (Bitwise OS). This new division will focus on enhancing Ethereum staking offerings, developing staking services for additional protocols, and continuing contributions to the open-source community. Initially, staking services offered through Bitwise OS will have a minimum stake requirement of USD 10 million. 

Bitwise officials noted that this acquisition expands the company’s ability to support investors in the crypto space, allowing it to offer more ways to meet their investment needs. They expressed confidence in the team and services at Attestant, describing them as a strong addition to Bitwise’s portfolio. 

Attestant representatives emphasised that the company’s foundation in capital preservation, compliance, and reporting remains central to their approach. They highlighted the alignment of these values with those of Bitwise, adding that the partnership would provide additional opportunities for clients.

More information about the two companies

Bitwise Asset Management is an asset manager specialising in cryptocurrency investments, catering to clients in both the US and Europe. The firm provides a variety of investment solutions, including ETFs, separate managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. Over the past seven years, Bitwise has established a solid track record in managing crypto-related products. It works with a wide range of clients, including financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors, to help them navigate the crypto market. 

Attestant, on the other hand, specialises in institutional-grade staking services. The company has designed its systems with multiple layers of redundancy to ensure resilience and security, drawing on the team’s background in building critical systems for the banking sector.


Source: Link


