BBVA partners with OpenAI to enhance generative AI capabilities

The bank has been actively involved in AI-based research and projects for several years. Recently, it has initiated approximately 100 projects utilizing various AI tools and signed a strategic agreement with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to deploy this tool among its employees.
It intends to use generative AI to improve processes, enhance productivity, and foster innovation by utilizing its capabilities in text and image creation and information processing. BBVA has started distributing 3,000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses to its employees to achieve these goals.
OpenAI will provide training and updates on its large language models, which underpin ChatGPT. BBVA aims to identify the most effective use cases for its business through this partnership.
BBVA has long focused on data and technology, operating development centers for advanced analytics and AI, known as AI Factories, in Spain, Mexico, and Türkiye. Over 5,000 employees, including around 1,000 data scientists, work to harness data and AI to improve business decisions and develop products that enhance customer financial health and aid in climate transition efforts.
Representatives of BBVA stated that new AI tools are expected to significantly impact society and the financial industry. BBVA aims to pioneer innovation in financial services by exploring the potential of generative AI to support customer decision-making and offer personalized services, while also fostering employee creativity.
The bank is currently distributing licenses in Spain and plans to extend this to other key markets. Each license will include compulsory training, enabling employees across various departments to collaborate on projects. BBVA will gather feedback and suggestions from users to highlight successful use cases and share best practices.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions