Bank of Ireland joins IBOS Association

Tuesday 13 April 2021 13:19 CET | News

IBOS Association (IBOS), an international banking network, has announced its newest member, Bank of Ireland (BoI).

Bank of Ireland offers IBOS’s geographic coverage in Europe and provides local knowledge to help companies succeed in Ireland, generating opportunities for all IBOS member banks.

As an international alliance, the network allows IBOS members to provide local banking services across the globe. This provides businesses with the opportunity to operate across several jurisdictions where they themselves are not present. As a result, IBOS helps customers operate in multiple regions through its online platform.

In Q3 2020, Bank of Ireland formed a new alliance with IBOS member Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a high-tech commercial bank. SVB is now the go-to bank for IDA Ireland, focussing on bringing new tech companies to Ireland, with all SVB banking referrals now going directly to Bank of Ireland.

