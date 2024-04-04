Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Banca Transilvania launches Salt Bank

Friday 5 April 2024 15:17 CET | News

Salt Bank has announced its expansion on the Romanian market, aiming to accelerate the digitalisation of Banca Transilvania Group’s suite of services. 

Following this announcement, the launch of Salt Bank in the region of Romania is expected to bring the first Romanian neobank into the market, while also providing customers and individuals with several new benefits and features. 

The financial institutions will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

 



More information on the announcement

Banca Transilvania represents a Romania-based financial institution that focuses on providing its customers and partners with a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use suite of solutions and expertise. The bank delivers a variety of financial services, such as cards, accounts, operations, credits, insurance, savings, and investments, as well as online appointments and network drives. Salt Bank represents a financial institution that is also based in the region of Romania, currently being fully owned by Banca Transilvania Financial Group. 

Following this launch, customers based in the geographical region will be encouraged to become Salt Bank cardholders, since the beginning of the pre-enrolment program has already started. At the same time, the initiative registered more than 80.000 individuals who signed up on the waiting list in order to become Salt founders in less than three weeks. Furthermore, Salt Edge and Bank Transilvania will prioritise the process of accelerating the digitalisation of the local financial landscape, as well as the overall market, in order to provide customers with an improved, secure, and efficient banking experience. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, neobanks, banking, digital banking, mobile banking, online banking, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Banca Transilvania, Salt Bank
Countries: Romania
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Banca Transilvania

|

Salt Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Banca Transilvania and other articles related to Banca Transilvania in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like