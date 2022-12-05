Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Allica Bank raises GBP 100 mln in Series C funding

Monday 5 December 2022 14:27 CET | News

UK-based fintech SME challenger bank Allica Bank has raised GBP 100 million in a series C funding round led by global growth technology investor TCV.

 

Having participation from existing investors of the likes of Warwick Capital Partners and Atalaya Capital Management, this raised capital is aimed at enabling Allica Bank’s rapid scalability and the acceleration of its disruptive impact in the UK SME market, following its growth and profitability milestone achievement, as per information offered in the company’s press release.

Following this investment, the company joins TCV’s portfolio of companies that includes organisations of the likes of Airbnb, Netflix, and Spotify, as well as fintechs such as Brex, Mambu, Mollie, Nubank, Qonto, Razorpay, Revolut, Toast, Trade Republic, and Zepz.

Uk-based fintech SME challenger bank Allica Bank has raised GBP 100 million in a series C funding round led by global growth technology investor TCV.

Allica Bank offering and further funding details

A digitally native challenger bank, Allica has the mission of providing a full-service banking relationship to established SMEs and entrepreneurs, its offering including services related to lending, savings, and payments. As stated in the announcement, established SME businesses typically have between 10 and 250 employees, representing approximately a third of the UK’s economy. However, despite this, they are neglected by both mainstream high street banks and other fintech, who are targeting consumers and micro-businesses. 

Having been granted its banking licence in September 2019, the company is looking to deliver continuous growth and transform the traditional SME banking market in the UK within the next decade. Having improved financial performance delivery in mind, Allica Bank aims to do so through its proprietary and digitally native banking model in a sustainable and highly scalable manner. 

Speaking on the announcement of the funding, Allica Bank officials have stated that the raised capital will enable the company to support an increased number of UK-based established and growth companies that have been underserved. A TCV spokesperson has advised that Allica Bank’s platform for UK-established SMEs is looking to solve the needs of a segment that is complex to serve, and with TCV being focused on partnering with companies that leverage technology to transform industries, the collaboration is set on furthering the bank’s mission in becoming a leading digitally native SME bank in the region. Furthermore, Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking firm, acted as Allica’s exclusive financial advisor. 

As per information provided in the press release, Allica Bank launched in 2022 a Business Rewards Current Account targeting established businesses, a current account with no monthly fees and cashback offerings looking to fulfil its commitment in being a full-service challenger bank, following the securement of a GBP 110 million Series B funding in November 2021.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, investment, lending, SME lending, SMEs, banking, challenger bank
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Allica Bank
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Allica Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Allica Bank and other articles related to Allica Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like