|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Akoya adds JP Morgan to its Data Access Network

Thursday 18 February 2021 12:29 CET | News

Akoya has announced that JPMorgan Chase has joined the Akoya Data Access Network, according to the official press release. 
Fintechs, data aggregators, and other data recipients can now request application programming interface (API)-based access to Chase customer data through Akoya. The bank’s commitment to make secure data sharing available through the Akoya Data Access Network increases the scale of the network, which enables one-to-many API connections between data providers, such as financial institutions, and data recipients. The Akoya Data Access Network is available to the entire US financial services industry.

Chase will begin providing data through the network later in 2021, as customers permission apps and services to access their Chase accounts through Akoya. Chase also will continue to provide direct API connections for third parties that have signed data-access agreements.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Akoya, JP Morgan, Data Access Network, fintech, Open Banking, data aggregator, API, US
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like