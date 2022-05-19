Airbank partners with Uncapped for corporate financing in Germany 

Airbank products enable startups and SMEs to manage their corporate finances. Entrepreneurs can monitor their liquidity, create demand forecasts and make their financial management more efficient. Uncapped provides online companies with capital between EUR 10,000 and EUR 5 million for their growth. Customers can apply for a loan in minutes and receive a decision within 24 hours, with no personal guarantees or loss of equity. The sales-based financing model means that the loan is only repaid if sales are generated. When sales drop, so do the paybacks.
Through the partnership, Airbank customers will be able to access capital directly from their platform's data to invest in the areas needed to accelerate growth. Airbank aims to simplify financial management for SMEs and expand the range of financial services available to European-based companies. Uncapped and Airbank also plan to further integrate the offering into the platform, including by providing pre-approved offerings via in-app notifications.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions