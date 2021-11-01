UnionPay contactless payments are enabled on Standard Bank's POS

South Africa-based Standard Bank has enabled China-based bankcard association UnionPay’s contactless payments on its point-of-sale devices, expanding its payment solutions.
While South Africa’s economy is still largely cash based, there is indeed a search for contactless payment solutions, Standard bank stated, with Mastercard reporting in April 2020 that 75% of South Africans are using contactless solutions.
The bank says that it has seen an increase in the number of contactless payments made by its clients. UnionPay cards are accepted in South Africa in all sectors, meeting the purchasing needs of UnionPay cardholders living and visiting South Africa.
UnionPay’s acceptance network has expanded to 180 countries and regions, with cards issued in 70 countries and regions, including over 10 African countries.
