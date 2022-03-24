|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TrustPay partners with BoaCompra by PagSeguro

Thursday 24 March 2022 13:25 CET | News

Slovakia-based fintech TrustPay has teamed with BaoCompra to add the Pix and Boleto to its local payment methods in Brazil.

PIX is a payment method for instant direct bank transfers, which is built and owned by the Central Bank of Brazil and operated by banks, digital accounts, and wallets. To pay with Pix users scan a QR code or use the receiver’s Pix key. Payment is confirmed instantly, which means the amount becomes available in one’s account in under 10 seconds.

Boleto is a Brazilian cash-based payment method with a 15% market share. It is a printed or virtual voucher with a barcode, payment details, and customer information. Boleto means ‘ticket’. With over 40,000 processing locations across Brazil, Boleto is an accessible payment method for sending and receiving money.

Thanks to this new partnership, TrustPay can now serve its Brazilian users, providing the varied payment experience they expect with the possibility to opt for their favourite payment method, thus promoting customer conversion. The company is a provider of online payment solutions, first-class card acquiring services, cross-border B2B services, and corporate accounts, including features like API banking, Virtual IBANs, and prepaid cards.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, PIX, API, QR payments, instant payments, local payment method
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like