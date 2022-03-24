TrustPay partners with BoaCompra by PagSeguro

PIX is a payment method for instant direct bank transfers, which is built and owned by the Central Bank of Brazil and operated by banks, digital accounts, and wallets. To pay with Pix users scan a QR code or use the receiver’s Pix key. Payment is confirmed instantly, which means the amount becomes available in one’s account in under 10 seconds.
Boleto is a Brazilian cash-based payment method with a 15% market share. It is a printed or virtual voucher with a barcode, payment details, and customer information. Boleto means ‘ticket’. With over 40,000 processing locations across Brazil, Boleto is an accessible payment method for sending and receiving money.
Thanks to this new partnership, TrustPay can now serve its Brazilian users, providing the varied payment experience they expect with the possibility to opt for their favourite payment method, thus promoting customer conversion. The company is a provider of online payment solutions, first-class card acquiring services, cross-border B2B services, and corporate accounts, including features like API banking, Virtual IBANs, and prepaid cards.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions