Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Nium to expand remittances routes for KasikornBank customers

Tuesday 19 May 2020 11:09 CET | News

Singapore-based fintech Nium has announced the expansion of new remittance corridors for customers of KasikornBank (KBank) through its K PLUS app.

The new routes add onto the existing 24 rails currently in developed markets and will include emerging markets in Asia Pacific, including Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The new routes will be supported by Nium’s payment capabilities, allowing KBank customers access to instant money transfer services when conducting payments in these markets. 

According to the official press release, the expansion of digital remittance corridors is part of KBank’s efforts to ramp up their digital cross-border payments offerings to their customers, especially when social distancing measures becomes the new normal.

Nium currently operates its business in over 90 countries, 65 in real-time, and in 63 currencies.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Nium, remittance, KasikornBank, Singapore, KBank, K PLUS, Asia Pacific, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, payments, digital remittance, cross-border payments, digital payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Mobile Payments
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like