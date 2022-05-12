|
Inspire Payments taps Ingenico's payment terminals

Thursday 12 May 2022 13:57 CET | News

France-based payments company Ingenico has partnered with Inspire Payments to equip it with Ingenico’s ‘Move’ and ‘Desk’ payment terminals.

The deal will mean Ingenico is now the primary supplier of terminals to Inspire Payments, enabling the payments provider to grow its merchant estate and offer tailored payment solutions to the UK’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The new agreement will enable Inspire Payments to deliver countertop and mobile solutions to meet the diverse needs of their customers with Ingenico’s Move and Desk payment terminals. It’s Move series offers a wireless solution that for merchants to transport, offering fast transaction flow by accepting any payment method. The static offering, Desk, delivers an augmented user experience that can support demanding use cases thanks to its central payment acceptance solution.

One of the UK’s independent sales organisations (ISOs), Inspire Payments serves thousands of SMEs throughout the country, providing payment processing and tailored solutions to ensure their businesses run smoothly with payment solutions. Its consultants spend dedicated time with merchants to understand their individual requirements for payments.

