Hyundai introduces in-vehicle payment service Hyundai Pay

Hyundai and Parkopedia will launch Hyundai Pay’s first service, a new parking payment system. This system enables US drivers to locate, reserve, and pay for parking at 6,000 locations - all from inside their vehicle, after an initial set-up.
Hyundai Pay launches with the all-new 2024 Hyundai Kona available in dealerships, starting fall 2023. An additional nine Hyundai models will get Hyundai Pay via model year changes or over-the-air updates and include Parkopedia parking payment services. In the future, the Hyundai Pay platform will also have additional features and electric vehicle related use cases.
Hyundai Pay platform hghlights:
Offers customers features via the vehicle’s touchscreen and the Bluelink connected car system to enhance the driving experience;
The scalable in-car payments system will expand to include other uses and selected scenarios that are part of daily drives and longer trips;
Offering this level of convenience is part of Hyundai’s ongoing effort to create best-in-class digital ownership experiences;
Offering easy-to-use payment options as part of navigation will simplify the driving experience;
Payments are kept secure using tokenization (replacing card account details with a unique digital identifier, or token, that keeps data from being compromised).
Officials from Hyundai Motor America said that Hyundai Pay is the one of the latest examples of their continuous advancements in smart mobility and software-defined vehicles. With Hyundai Pay’s scalable ecommerce platform, they can elevate customer convenience and extend their digital reach by making everyday needs — like finding and paying for parking — easier, swifter, and safer via their connected-car, integrated-cockpit, and secure-transaction technology.
Through the integration of Parkopedia’s Payment Platform and extensive data, Hyundai provides a convenient and seamless parking experience for drivers, removing the stress of finding and paying for off-street garage car accommodation, with on-street curbside services to be provided in a future update.
Drivers can also access the Hyundai Pay system through Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car services app. This provides a seamless connected service whether drivers are at home or on-the-go, with the app enabling drivers to view, book and retrieve past parking sessions for future journeys.
The new service helps to address the stress experienced by many US drivers when searching for parking, with 94% facing difficulties when searching for a spot - including 18% who encounter issues finding a space on every search for a suitable space, according to Parkopedia’s 2023 Global Driver Survey. There is also significant demand amongst American drivers for being able to find parking while inside their vehicles, with 58% wanting to be able to search for the location through their vehicle and 68% wanting to pay for the car’s stay through their in-vehicle media system.
