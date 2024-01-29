Subscribe
News

Guavapay adds Apple Pay support to MyGuava

Monday 29 January 2024 15:02 CET | News

UK-based fintech Guavapay has implemented Apple Pay support into its MyGuava app to offer its customers a secure and convenient payment method.

 

In essence, the new feature provides customers with a secure and private payment method, leveraging the advanced capabilities of Apple devices.

With Apple Pay, customers can conduct contactless payments by holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal. The authentication process involves Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, along with a unique dynamic security code for added security. The service is widely accepted across various establishments, including grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores.

Moreover, Apple Pay offers a streamlined experience for in-app and online purchases on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This eliminates the need for creating accounts or repeatedly entering shipping and billing information, enhancing the speed and convenience of transactions. The versatility of Apple Pay extends to food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, parking, and in-app payments on Apple Watch.

As part of Apple Pay's design, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is generated, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, which is a certified chip designed to protect payment information.

Setting up Apple Pay with MyGuava debit cards is a straightforward process, as customers can add their cards to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac via the Wallet app, enabling immediate usage of Apple Pay on the respective device.

 

Other developments from Guavapay 

In August 2024, Guavapay partnered with Open Banking platform Yapily to provide a faster experience across the former’s new payment application.

Through this partnership, Guavapay aimed to improve the user experience of its newly launched payment application, MyGuava. Specifically, Yapily's Open Banking technology was integrated into the MyGuava platform to enable quicker top-up transactions for GBP and EUR accounts from supported bank accounts. Guavapay intended to utilise Yapily's secure Open Banking platform API to provide customers with secure access to and direct transfer of funds from their preferred financial institutions to their MyGuava accounts.

The incorporation of this technology eliminated the need for traditional, time-consuming fund transfer methods involving manual account input. Open Banking contributes to data breach prevention, simplifies the payment process, and conserves time and effort for MyGuava users.


