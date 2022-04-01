Google Pay enables Tap to Pay for UPI

This new functionality facilitates payments where you just have to tap the phone to pay, which is seen on some credit and debit cards. This process is quick and seamless when compared to entering a UPI-linked mobile number or scanning a QR code, according to the press release.
Note that the feature will only work on NFC-enabled Android smartphones to make payments by using any Pine Labs Android POS terminal across the nation. This means to complete payment, you have to just tap your smartphone on the POS terminal and authenticate the payment from your phone, using UPI PIN.
Google Pay officials stated that fintech growth in India is writing the playbook for the world, first with enabling real-time payments with UPI, and further, by developing with flows that make the transaction time virtually zero. ‘Tap to Pay’ for UPI has implications for high traffic retail outlets, with queue management hassles poised to be reduced, and taking digital payments at POS beyond cards. they are very excited to bring this solution to India, in collaboration with Pine Labs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions