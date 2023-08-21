Five Star Bank and Autobooks launch Tap-to-Pay on iPhone

Following the implementation of this feature, SMEs are now able to accept contactless payments by using the Tap-to-Pay feature on iPhones and the Five Star Bank Digital Banking mobile app.
More precisely, during checkout, merchants have to prompt their customers to use their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless card, or any other digital wallet via a tap on the merchant’s iPhone.
When discussing the reasoning behind the decision to extend this feature, a representative from Five Star Bank outlined the important role that SMEs play within the economy of local communities. The new Tap-to-Pay on iPhone capability is expected to enable small businesses to manage their day-to-day needs and offer their customers convenient payment options.
Apart from this capability, SMEs will also have access to other payment options such as unique payment links for use in email, text, or on a website, as well as reusable QR codes.
According to the official press release, besides the above-mentioned offerings, the partnership between Five Star Bank and Autobooks additionally enables SMEs to access complimentary professional invoicing complete with personalised branding options and receive payments directly into their business checking account.
What is more, following this collaboration, Five Star Bank’s customers will also be able to acquire additional features through Autobooks, such as accounting tools, automated reporting, and business bill pay.
Five Star Bank is a subsidiary of Financial Institutions, a financial holding company offering banking, insurance, and wealth management products. Offerings-wise, Five Star Bank extend consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses.
Earlier in 2023, the bank launched another product addressed to SMEs, as it announced the expansion of its small business lending solutions through a partnership with Numerated.
Autobooks is a payment and accounting platform that partners with banks and credit unions in a bid to provide invoicing, payment acceptance, accounting, as well as other financial products via online and mobile banking.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions