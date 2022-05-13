|
Fidor announces biometric payment card launch

Thursday 28 April 2022 15:37 CET | News

Germany-based online bank Fidor Bank has announced plans to issue biometric payment cards in collaboration with GNC TCS.

The introduction of biometric payment cards should further enhance the security features of payment cards. Such biometric cards work when paying in stores via "Tap and Go". The cardholder puts his finger on the integrated biometric sensor of his card and holds it up to the terminal for authentication.

The fingerprint is compared with the biometric data stored on the card, and if they match, a confirmation is sent wirelessly via NFC to the checkout terminal to authorise the payment process. Every customer who orders a biometric payment card is supplied with an external reader, the so-called "sleeve", with which the card is programmed. The sleeve powers the card and guides the cardholder through the activation process.

The recorded individual fingerprint is then converted into an encrypted digital form and stored exclusively on the card chip. The card can then be used at all card terminals worldwide. Fidor's biometric cards are manufactured by the Germany-based company GNC TCS Technologie, Cards & Services. The company based is certified by both Mastercard and Visa. Fidor and GNC TCS have not yet given a start date for the biometric payment cards.


