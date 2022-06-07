Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

epay expands payment solution Renewal to new countries and channel partners 

Tuesday 7 June 2022 15:15 CET | News

Germany-based digital payments processing company epay of financial technology and payments provider Euronet Worldwide has announced additional product launches for its recurring payments solution Renewal. 

epay offers a portfolio of gift cards, business incentives, and payment solutions, such as card acceptance, terminals, ecommerce, and mobile for omnichannel commerce. They offer their services thanks to proprietary cash register integration software. Euronet Worldwide is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions that provides payment services and payment processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. These services include end-to-end ATM, point-of-sale (POS), and card outsourcing solutions, as well as card issuance and merchant acquisition services.

The expansion includes the following distribution partners and countries: Harvey Norman in Australia, Altibox Nordics, Cyberport and the MediaMarktSaturn trading group in Germany, Etisalat UAE, the telecommunications division of e& and Sharaf DG in the UAE, Singtel in Singapore, as well as other retailers in Mexico. Other countries and dealers are already being planned and will be announced as soon as more information is available.

With Renewal, businesses and brand partners can convert their digital products to a subscription model and sell them through epay's global network of retailers and their over 760,000 points of sale in 63 countries. Retailers benefit from a single interface with epay to consume and distribute multiple subscriptions from global brands, while consumers can buy subscription-based digital products from their preferred provider and use them on their smartphone, laptop, or PC. Launching in 2021, Renewal is now available in 14 countries worldwide with launches in Australia, the Middle East, UAE, Scandinavia, Germany, Singapore, and Mexico.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, expansion, payment processing, fintech, mobile payments, ecommerce, omnichannel, omnichannel payments solution
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: epay, Euronet Merchant Services
Countries: Germany, World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

epay

|

Euronet Merchant Services

|
Discover all the Company news on epay and other articles related to epay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like