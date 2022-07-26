Subscribe
Crypto broker Coinpanion partners with Checkout.com 

Tuesday 26 July 2022 09:39 CET | News

Austria-based cryptocurrency fintech Coinpanion has announced partnering with payment service provider Checkout.com to handle its payment processes. 

By collaborating with Checkout.com, the crypto broker can offer its investors numerous options for deposits and withdrawals, including card payments via Google and Apple Pay to wallet transactions. The fintech is registered as a European company and is subject to all the applicable regulations.

According to a Coinpanion representative, the company chose Checkout.com because they offer fast integration and an advanced cloud-based payments platform. With the infrastructure, Coinpanion can process its crypto transactions reliably and the payment solution is continuously being expanded for security and fraud detection.

Coinpanion aims to simplify investments in cryptocurrencies for individuals by enabling private investors to use the crypto platform to invest in a portfolio of cryptocurrencies tailored to their personal risk tolerance. Through the platform, users can monitor the value of their investments and withdraw their investments whenever needed. As a company based in the European region, Coinpanion also works with regulated BaFin banks.


More: Link


