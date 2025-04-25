BOBO adds Google Pay and Garmin Pay

The new features allow clients to make fast, secure, and contactless payments via smartphones and smartwatches, further improving BOBO’s digital offering.
The integration of Google Pay enables BOBO clients to add their payment cards to Google Wallet, allowing them to tap and pay at millions of locations worldwide. This feature offers flexibility and convenience, with support for in-store, online, and in-app purchases.
Similarly, Garmin Pay allows users to make secure transactions directly from compatible Garmin smartwatches. Designed for active, on-the-go lifestyles, Garmin Pay provides BOBO clients with a wearable-based solution for managing everyday expenses without the need to carry a wallet or phone.
Security is a central focus of both integrations. Google Pay uses tokenisation technology to prevent actual card numbers from being shared with merchants during transactions. Garmin Pay incorporates encrypted payment data and requires passcode protection to complete purchases, ensuring user protection.
The rollout of Google Pay and Garmin Pay complements BOBO’s existing suite of features, including secondary accounts for family members, household financial management tools, and a recently redesigned app that simplifies the oversight of complex financial portfolios.
The wealth management industry is undergoing a digital transformation, driven by shifting client expectations, generational wealth transfer, and competition from nimble fintech platforms. Institutions serving wealthy clients are now investing in technology that delivers real-time account access, spending analytics, budgeting tools, and contactless payment solutions.
Google Pay and Garmin Pay are among the most widely adopted digital wallet platforms globally. Their integration into banking and fintech apps represents a strategic move for companies looking to improve customer engagement, drive mobile adoption, and differentiate from more traditional financial institutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions