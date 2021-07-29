BLSK expands Apple Pay services

BLSK is enabling its customers to pay for their purchases online via Apple Pay without having to create a customer account or enter their payment, billing or shipping information multiple times. The girocard, a German cashless payment method, has so far only been used for card payments in stationary retail. With Apple Pay, the girocard can now also be used more easily, for example, when shopping online.
With every girocard payment in apps and on the internet with Apple Pay, BLSK customers automatically receive a buyer protection at no additional cost. When using a Sparkasse card with Apple Pay, the card numbers are assigned a unique device account number that is encrypted and stored in the device's secure element. Every app or online purchase is secure, as authentication takes place either via Face ID (facial recognition), Touch ID (fingerprint) or the device's code.
