BigPay expands its money transfer offerings to Singapore

According to the press release, launched in 2018, BigPay has grown to be one of the largest e-money issuers in Malaysia by gross transaction value. The company’s business is showing growth in international money transfers and online spending thanks to the worldwide acceptance of its card. BigPay has received its licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to operate in Singapore in early 2020.
Furthermore, BigPay will make its two core features – payments and remittance – available in Singapore. Users will be able to open an account from their mobile phones and make payments at any local or international merchant. They will also be able to make free and instant money transfers to friends, split bills, manage work expenses, and track their spending all in one integrated app.
In addition, Singapore users will be able to remit money quickly and at a competitive rate to 10 markets, namely: Malaysia, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Australia, with more to come.
