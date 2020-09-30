|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BigPay expands its money transfer offerings to Singapore

Wednesday 30 September 2020 15:17 CET | News

BigPay has announced is coming to Singapore, after 2 years of rapid growth with over 1 million users in Malaysia.

According to the press release, launched in 2018, BigPay has grown to be one of the largest e-money issuers in Malaysia by gross transaction value. The company’s business is showing growth in international money transfers and online spending thanks to the worldwide acceptance of its card. BigPay has received its licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to operate in Singapore in early 2020.

Furthermore, BigPay will make its two core features – payments and remittance – available in Singapore. Users will be able to open an account from their mobile phones and make payments at any local or international merchant. They will also be able to make free and instant money transfers to friends, split bills, manage work expenses, and track their spending all in one integrated app.  

In addition, Singapore users will be able to remit money quickly and at a competitive rate to 10 markets, namely: Malaysia, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Australia, with more to come. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BigPay, Singapore, Malaysia, e-money, remittance, merchants, money transfer, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like