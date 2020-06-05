Sections
News

Betzest to offer instant secure transactions through NeroPay

Friday 5 June 2020 12:50 CET | News

Bookmaker and casino operator Betzest has partnered with e-wallet NeroPay to provide instant secure transactions.

According to LCB News, customers in the European and international markets will be enabled to extend their options and experience real-time cashouts. 

Betzest is currently present in verticals such as Live Betting, Live Casino, E-sports and Virtual Sports that make up the core of the international landscape, while NeroPay provides a series of benefits to its users, ranging from registering procedures to transferring or spending the balance. Besides, the platform supports credit and debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency and bank transfer, allowing gamers and customers that prefer e-wallets to benefit from the options.

Moreover, in May 2020, Betzest integrated PurplePay to diversify the offer after starting a content aggregation deal with Pragmatic Play at the beginning of April 2020.

More: Link


