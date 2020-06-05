Betzest to offer instant secure transactions through NeroPay

According to LCB News, customers in the European and international markets will be enabled to extend their options and experience real-time cashouts.
Betzest is currently present in verticals such as Live Betting, Live Casino, E-sports and Virtual Sports that make up the core of the international landscape, while NeroPay provides a series of benefits to its users, ranging from registering procedures to transferring or spending the balance. Besides, the platform supports credit and debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency and bank transfer, allowing gamers and customers that prefer e-wallets to benefit from the options.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions