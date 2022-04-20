|
AstroPay launches 'Transfer,' facilitating digital money movement

Wednesday 20 April 2022 15:18 CET | News

Payments company AstroPay has rolled out a new in-app feature, Transfer, which enables the transfer of money to those who don’t have an AstroPay account.

A user can select a contact from the AstroPay App and if that recipient doesn’t have an existing account, they will receive a code by text message and have an account created, linked to their telephone number, so they can withdraw the money. If they already have an account, then they will receive a link either via WhatsApp or another channel and can click on it to accept the money within 24 hours.

Company officials stated that the need for transferring money digitally continues to increase. As a statement, within three days of launching, the company has processed 1,500 transactions and the number is expected to grow.

AstroPay makes sure everyone can pay internationally, wherever they are and with whatever payment method they know locally. Users across the world choose AstroPay as the digital wallet to purchase online on international sites. Available in LATAM, Asia, Africa, and Europe, it offers a wide range of payment methods from cards and bank transfers to alternative options.


Industry Events

