AstroPay launches 'Transfer,' facilitating digital money movement

A user can select a contact from the AstroPay App and if that recipient doesn’t have an existing account, they will receive a code by text message and have an account created, linked to their telephone number, so they can withdraw the money. If they already have an account, then they will receive a link either via WhatsApp or another channel and can click on it to accept the money within 24 hours.
Company officials stated that the need for transferring money digitally continues to increase. As a statement, within three days of launching, the company has processed 1,500 transactions and the number is expected to grow.
AstroPay makes sure everyone can pay internationally, wherever they are and with whatever payment method they know locally. Users across the world choose AstroPay as the digital wallet to purchase online on international sites. Available in LATAM, Asia, Africa, and Europe, it offers a wide range of payment methods from cards and bank transfers to alternative options.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions