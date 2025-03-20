Sections
News

Apple Pay added to T-Mobile for in-app bill payments

Thursday 26 March 2020 13:40 CET | News

T-Mobile has announced that its subscribers are now able to pay their monthly cellular bill using Apple Pay.

The carrier has added Apple Pay support to both its iOS app and website, though it seems restricted to bill payments at this time. Like other modes of remittance, Apple Pay can be set up for automatic payments in the T-Mobile app and through the company's webpage.

With this solution, customers can net 3% cash back when paying their monthly cellular bill, as long as they're using an Apple Card via Apple Pay to do so. Moreover, T-Mobile was added to the list of retailers to offer 3% Daily Cash back in September 2019, though the cash back was limited to in-store transactions.

More: Link


