Apple expands Tap to Pay solution to Netherlands

This feature, introduced in February 2023, allows businesses to accept various payments like Apple Pay and contactless cards through a simple tap on iPhones. Previously launched in Taiwan and the United Kingdom, it's now accessible in the Netherlands.
Merchants with an iPhone Xs or newer running iOS 16.4 or later can utilize a supporting iOS app to enable this feature. Customers can securely pay by tapping their device to the merchant's iPhone, completing the transaction via NFC technology. Tap to Pay also supports PIN entry and accessibility options.
The feature is aimed at simplifying digital transactions. It will allow businesses to accept contactless payments through iPhones, eliminating the need for additional hardware.
In essence, Tap to Pay wants to transform an iPhone into a payment terminal, enabling businesses to process payments through simple taps. It covers various forms of payments, including Apple Pay and contactless credit/debit cards, without requiring additional devices.
The feature will also be available for integration within payment platforms and iOS apps. Stripe is among the first to adopt Tap to Pay, introducing it to their business customers, including those using the Shopify Point of Sale app. Other platforms and app developers are expected to follow.
Jennifer Bailey, Apple's VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, mentioned the convenience and security of using Tap to Pay for contactless payments. For business owners to use Tap to Pay, they need an iPhone XS or later, along with a supporting iOS app. The feature is integrated through software developer kits (SDKs).
Transactions using Tap to Pay involve presenting iPhones to customers for contactless payments, securely conducted using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. No additional hardware is required, making it a practical option for businesses.
In April Apple revealed its plans to extend the availability of Tap to Pay on iPhone support to users in Taiwan. China Trust Bank and TapPay became the pioneering payment platforms that offer compatibility with Tap to Pay on iPhone. Subsequently, Taipei Fubon Bank joined this roster of supporting institutions.
